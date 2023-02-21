St. Joseph County eyes potential railroad overpass in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - A new development could expedite train traffic in Osceola.

The possibility of spending less time waiting for trains to pass at “Grade Rail Crossings” in the town.

Next week, St. Joseph County will apply for a $1.1 million dollar federal grant that promises to keep hope alive. It would pay for a preliminary engineering report for a possible rail overpass on County Line Road at Lincolnway.

“So, right now, there’s a lot of at-grade crossing, and there’s a long distance between the overpasses, I mean the underpasses, at 19 and Capital Avenue,” explained Bill Schalliol, St. Joseph County’s director of economic development. “So right in the middle, it’s about a 13-mile stretch between the two of those and so this would be an opportunity to put something right in the middle to improve that corridor.”

On Tuesday morning, the St. Joseph County Park Board was briefed on the grant since one possible project alignment would cut through the Baugo County Park.

