St. Joseph County discusses new rules for large-scale industrial developments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County is looking to set some new standards for future large industrial developments.

The proposed rules were discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the area plan commission. They focus on the Indiana Enterprise Center in New Carlisle and “landmark projects” of more than 500,000 sq. ft. that may land there.

The new rules set standards for landscaping, the visual screening of mechanical equipment, and for the use of exterior building finishes.

“We’ve identified some things that are concerning to us, in terms of dictating things like building orientation and greenway connection,” explained Jeff Rea, President and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Permitted building materials when you look at that, there are no structural buildings in those pictures included in the design overlay, so this is an Edison Lakes Parkway, Eddy Street Commons standard that you’re trying to apply to industrial use, and we’re not sure that it fits.”

The plan commission tabled the proposed landmark project standards to allow for further discussion.

