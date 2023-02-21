South Bend Venues Parks & Arts announces upcoming events

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts has several fun, family-friendly events planned over the next month!

First, Mardi Gras on Ice comes to Howard Park on Tuesday night, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be live music, and Cajun and Creole-style food. Book your tickets now by clicking here.

Then, on Feb. 28, it’s the 22nd annual Daddy Daughter Dance at the Century Center. To learn more and to book your ticket, click here.

The 22nd annual Mom Son Dance will also be at the Century Center on March 14. To learn more and to book your ticket, click here.

Both dances are geared for kids ages 3 to 12, but all are welcome.

Press release from South Bend Venues Parks & Arts:

South Bend Venues Parks & Arts (VPA) has three upcoming events that are appropriate for multiple ages. We hope you’ll join us for the 2023 Mardi Gras on Ice, Daddy Daughter Dance and Mom Son Dance!

Grab your green and gold and get ready for an unforgettable party on ice! Join us at Howard Park, Thursday, February 21 from 7:00-9:00pm for Mardi Gras on Ice. Enjoy live music by The Music Machine DJ, cash bar, as well as G.Mottl catering onsite featuring Cajun and creole style food. Sure to be the most unique ice-skating experience in Indiana! Tickets are $10 and will cover ice-skating, live DJ, giveaways, and 2 hours of Fat Tuesday fun!  Book your tickets today by going to //visithowardpark.com/upcoming-events/.

Get ready to show off those moves and boogie your way to Disco-town at the 22nd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance. Join us on Tuesday, February 28, from 6:00-8:30pm at the Century Center. It’s the perfect chance to make groovy memories with your daughter! This evening will be full of dancing with music by The Music Machine DJ, refreshments, fun surprises, games, photo ops, and more! This event is geared towards ages 3-12, but all are welcome. Cost is $15 per person. Any positive or important figure in the child’s life is welcome to accompany her to the dance, including grandfathers, brothers, uncles, family friends, etc. Don’t forget your camera! Photo booth stations will be available, provided by Physicians Urgent Care. Free parking is available in the Wayne St. garage, or available in the Century Center lot for $5 per car (cash only).

To learn more and to book your ticket, visit //sbvpa.org/things-to-do/.

Bust a move at this year’s Legoland themed 22nd Annual Mom Son Dance. Join us on Tuesday, March 14, from 6:00-8:30pm at the Century Center. We’re helping BUILD the foundation to some awesome memories, and you won’t want to miss it. The evening will be filled with music by The Music Machine DJ, refreshments, games, photo ops, and more. This event is geared towards ages 3-12, but all are welcome. Cost is $15 per person. Any positive or important figure in the child’s life is welcome to accompany him to the dance, including grandmothers, sisters, aunts, family friends, etc. Don’t forget your camera! Photo booth stations will be available, provided by Physicians Urgent Care. Free parking is available in the Wayne St. garage, or available in the Century Center lot for $5 per car (cash only).

To learn more and to book your ticket, visit //sbvpa.org/things-to-do/.

