South Bend Cubs accepting submissions for 2023 National Anthem performances

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are now accepting auditions to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to home games at Four Winds Field for the 2023 season.

All auditions must be submitted in video form. Videos must be submitted through the upload link provided in the audition application, which you can find by clicking here.

All applications must be submitted through the digital form. No paper applications will be accepted.

Auditions recorded via mobile devices or professional performances are acceptable. There will not be any in-person auditions for 2023.

The team says performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner” must not exceed two minutes. All vocal auditions must be performed a cappella (no musical accompaniment). However, instrumental performances will be accepted. Those who audition in groups must include all members in the audition video.

The deadline to submit National Anthem auditions is 5 p.m. on March 30. Once submitted, auditions will go through a judging process. If your submission is accepted by the Cubs, you will be contacted via e-mail.

For any questions regarding National Anthem performances, you’re asked to reach out to anthem@southbendcubs.com.

