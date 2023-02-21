Public House to open in Mishawaka on Wednesday

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Another Public House is opening this week here in Michiana — this one, in Mishawaka!

The owners of Howard Park Public House in South Bend will open their second Public House at 330 Ironworks Avenue on Wednesday.

The first Public House opened back in January 2021 and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant group is headed by the South Bend Chocolate Company and its Mark Tarner — the man behind the vision and construction of the Indiana Dinosaur Museum.

Wednesday’s ribbon cutting is set for 11 a.m. All in attendance will be invited in to see the space, eat, or chat with the owners.

