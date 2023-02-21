Plans to replace Mishawaka flea market barn with gas station fuels controversy

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to replace a historic barn with a brand new gas station is fueling controversy

The barn lies at the southwest corner of the intersection at Dragoon Trail and Elm Road. The barn last housed the “Bargain Hunters Flea Market,” with the property about a half-mile down the road from Elm Road School.

“The roads around here are two-lane roads; they weren’t designed for the amount of traffic that would be going in and out of the gas station,” said John Banicki, a resident just off Elm Road. “In the morning and afternoon, when the school is going in and letting out, we have a lot of bus traffic on the roads. We have a lot of traffic; the intersection will back up without the extra traffic that we would have from the gas station.”

Furthermore, the site is not yet connected to the city sewer or water.

A requested zoning change needed to clear a path for the project was tabled on Tuesday.

