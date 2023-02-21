Plans to replace Mishawaka flea market barn with gas station fuels controversy

By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to replace a historic barn with a brand new gas station is fueling controversy

The barn lies at the southwest corner of the intersection at Dragoon Trail and Elm Road. The barn last housed the “Bargain Hunters Flea Market,” with the property about a half-mile down the road from Elm Road School.

“The roads around here are two-lane roads; they weren’t designed for the amount of traffic that would be going in and out of the gas station,” said John Banicki, a resident just off Elm Road. “In the morning and afternoon, when the school is going in and letting out, we have a lot of bus traffic on the roads. We have a lot of traffic; the intersection will back up without the extra traffic that we would have from the gas station.”

Furthermore, the site is not yet connected to the city sewer or water.

A requested zoning change needed to clear a path for the project was tabled on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Blair and Makayla Gann
2 arrested after leading police on chase in stolen SUV
Driver taken to hospital after driving into tree on Angela Boulevard
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Aleeyah Cockburn was found safe and returned...
‘We are whole again’: Family speaks after Middlebury girl is found safe
2 killed after car hits tree in South Bend on Sunday morning

Latest News

16 Investigates: Work Release Walk Aways
16 News Now Investigates: Work Release Walk Aways
16 News Now Investigates: Work Release Walk Aways
16 News Now Investigates: Work Release Walk Aways
Bill to increase affordable housing in St. Joseph Co. passes out of Indiana House
The bill passed by a vote of 96 to 1.
Bill to increase affordable housing in St. Joseph Co. passes through Indiana House
While investigating landlords in the area, Davis also wants to investigate the city’s response...
Henry Davis Jr. calls for investigation into South Bend housing issues