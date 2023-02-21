North Liberty officer receives award after saving elderly woman, son from fire

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police officer who defied danger to save others from a fire was recognized on Monday afternoon.

We’ve told you about Sean Stuart, the North Liberty officer who saved an elderly woman and her son from a fire earlier this month.

On Monday afternoon, he was recognized in front of other first responders and community members at North Liberty’s Town Hall. City council members awarded Stuart with a certificate for his heroic act.

“It’s a good feeling, I’m happy to be here,” says Luke Johnson, who was rescued by Stuart. “I’m happy my mother’s here. And we’re very happy that he acted so diligently.

“Guardian angel,” he added. “He’s a guardian angel.”

The Johnson family gave Officer Stuart their own letter to thank him for saving their lives.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.