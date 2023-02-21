Michiana Unsolved: The Death Investigation of Galacio Sanchez

By Christine Karsten
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A man, believed to be on his way home from a Mishawaka bar, never to be seen alive again.

Was his death an accident or intentional?

In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten looks at the investigation surrounding the death of 58-year-old Galacio Sanchez.

It was around 6 p.m. on July 20, 2018, when Mishawaka police were called to the area of Lincoln Way West and Logan Street for an individual who was down and not breathing. That individual was identified as 58-year-old Galacio Sanchez. He was found dead behind a guardrail.

“This is a busy intersection at all hours. It is a main thoroughfare, so there is constantly traffic whether it is driving or walking. There are residential areas right there, close. So, it is very likely someone saw something, and they may not have even realized what they were seeing,” explains Michiana Crime Stoppers Coordinator Lt. Kayla Miller.

Initially, there wasn’t anything that appeared suspicious. However, following an autopsy, the cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma.

“It’s possible this was an accident; it is possible that it wasn’t. So, police are looking at all avenues and all kinds of leads in this case. But I really do think there is somebody out there that saw or heard something that night,” continues Lt. Miller.

So here is what we do know. Sanchez was at a local bar around 11:45 the night prior. Then, he left on foot. Police believe he was walking home because his route would have taken him right through the intersection where he was found.

Police also identified a vehicle of interest. It was described as a late model, dark in color Ford Taurus. It would have been missing the passenger side mirror, but that mirror is probably fixed by now.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip online.

Remember, every single tip is anonymous, and you are eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to the solving of this case or an arrest.

“So, this would be a reward that we would take to the board of directors for clarification because this is not a clear, is this a homicide investigation or is it an accident? So, the civilian board of directors would review all the details and ultimately make a decision. They could say that it could go up to that $2,500 just because it did result in the death of someone,” explains Lt. Miller.

You can also call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678, as they are the investigating agency.

To watch Christine’s full interview with Lt. Kayla Miller, click on the video above!

