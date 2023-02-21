Medical Moment: A new treatment for normal pressure hydrocephalus

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A condition known as “NPH” can be overlooked.

Experts worry it might be more than just part of the aging process. And sometimes, it can be wrongly diagnosed as Alzheimer’s. But for some patients, if it’s caught and treated, symptoms of the condition can be lessened. It can even be reversed in some instances.

It’s a tricky condition that mimics Alzheimer’s, but NPH patients have three telltale symptoms:

  • Unsteady gait
  • Memory loss
  • Frequent urination

“There’s a series of appropriate investigations that can take place so that you’re not missing an opportunity to help,” said Charles Matouk, MD, a neurosurgeon at the Yale School of Medicine.

Doctors confirm NPH with a spinal tap, then for some patients, surgeons insert a shunt into the brain to drain excess fluid, but that requires invasive surgery as surgeons drill into the brain.

“Even though many patients will significantly improve after a shunt, and it produces a meaningful improvement in their quality of life, there’s also a significant number of people that have a complication,” Dr. Matouk explained.

Dr. Matouk is part of the first medical team in the U.S. to test a minimally-invasive procedure to drain fluid, called an e-Shunt. Instead of going through the brain, surgeons insert a catheter through a small puncture hole in the leg and work inside the vein to reach the brain.

“That connects this pocket of fluid at the base of your brain into the vein, the internal jugular vein in your neck,” Dr. Matouk said.

An easier connection for patients, allowing the body to absorb the fluid and return to normal function.

An international team is also performing this procedure in Argentina.

The doctors say after researchers see the results of surgery from the small sample of patients, the next step would be a larger clinical trial.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Blair and Makayla Gann
2 arrested after leading police on chase in stolen SUV
Driver taken to hospital after driving into tree on Angela Boulevard
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Aleeyah Cockburn was found safe and returned...
‘We are whole again’: Family speaks after Middlebury girl is found safe
2 killed after car hits tree in South Bend on Sunday morning

Latest News

16 News Now Investigates: Work Release Walk Aways
16 News Now Investigates: Work Release Walk Aways
Bill to increase affordable housing in St. Joseph Co. passes out of Indiana House
The bill passed by a vote of 96 to 1.
Bill to increase affordable housing in St. Joseph Co. passes through Indiana House
While investigating landlords in the area, Davis also wants to investigate the city’s response...
Henry Davis Jr. calls for investigation into South Bend housing issues
While investigating landlords in the area, Davis also wants to investigate the city's response...
Henry Davis Jr. calls for investigation into South Bend housing issues