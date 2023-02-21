Man arrested after trying to escape from Marshall Co. Courthouse during sentencing hearing

Devonte Gunn
Devonte Gunn(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested on Monday after he tried to escape from the Marshall County Courthouse during a sentencing hearing.

Police say Devonte Gunn, 31, was held in contempt of court and sentenced to 60 days in the Marshall County Jail before he tried to run away from the courthouse. He was later apprehended and taken into custody.

Gunn was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation before he was booked into the Marshall County Jail for the contempt case, along with resisting law enforcement and escape.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Plymouth Police Department in locating and apprehending Gunn.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Special Reports

Michiana Unsolved: The Death Investigation of Galacio Sanchez

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Christine Karsten
A man, believed to be on his way home from a Mishawaka bar, never to be seen alive again. Was his death an accident or intentional?

News

Celebrating Fat Tuesday at Macri’s Italian Bakery & Trattoria

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Customers were lined up and waiting to purchase their favorite flavors.

News

Chuck AgDay

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Chuck's Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

South Bend Venues Parks & Arts announces upcoming events

Updated: 10 hours ago
South Bend Venues Parks & Arts has several fun, family-friendly events planned over the next month!

News

Public House to open in Mishawaka on Wednesday

Updated: 11 hours ago
Wednesday’s ribbon cutting is set for 11 a.m.

News

Job application workshop to be held Tuesday at South Bend Main Post Office

Updated: 11 hours ago
The South Bend Main Post Office on 424 S. Michigan Street is hosting a job application workshop on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

News

North Liberty officer receives award after saving elderly woman, son from fire

Updated: 11 hours ago
City council members awarded Sean Stuart with a certificate for his heroic act.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Ceremony for inaugural ‘Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award’

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
On Monday, students, parents and educators gathered for a ceremony, hosted by the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo.