Man arrested after trying to escape from Marshall Co. Courthouse during sentencing hearing

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested on Monday after he tried to escape from the Marshall County Courthouse during a sentencing hearing.

Police say Devonte Gunn, 31, was held in contempt of court and sentenced to 60 days in the Marshall County Jail before he tried to run away from the courthouse. He was later apprehended and taken into custody.

Gunn was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation before he was booked into the Marshall County Jail for the contempt case, along with resisting law enforcement and escape.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Plymouth Police Department in locating and apprehending Gunn.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.