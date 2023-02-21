Job application workshop to be held Tuesday at South Bend Main Post Office

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a job, the United States Postal Service is hiring!

The South Bend Main Post Office on 424 S. Michigan Street is hosting a job application workshop on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Openings available include city carrier assistant, rural carrier associate, and assistant rural carrier. Hourly starting pay hovers between $19 and $20.

USPS staff will answer any questions and provide info to applicants.

To fill out an application and to learn more, click here.

Press release from the United State Postal Service:

USPS personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record. See online job postings for full details. Postings are updated frequently. Job seekers should check often for additional opportunities.

The Postal Service is looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to the local community and the nation. The Postal Service offers competitive wages, benefits, and career advancement opportunities. As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support.

The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement.

