Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley hosting ‘The State of Antisemitism’ event on Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley is inviting the community to “The State of Antisemitism” event on Tuesday night.

The event is happening at the St. Joseph County Public Library, which is located at 304 S. Main Street in downtown South Bend, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A discussion will be held about the recent rise of antisemitism in America and what the community can do to counter hate.

Trent Spoolstra of the Midwest office of the Anti-Defamation League is expected to be the event speaker.

