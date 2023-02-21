“Increasingly shows the sign of fascism;” Notre Dame professor weighs in on Ukraine, Biden surprise visit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As Russia’s war against Ukraine nears the one-year mark, President Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine.

Biden was in the Capital City of Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the ongoing war effort.

“I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” says President Joe Biden.

National Security Adviser to the United States, Jake Sullivan, said that this trip “was not a celebration” but an affirmation of Biden’s commitment to our allies. Today, President Biden announced half a billion dollars in new assistance.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine almost one year ago, Reuters estimates that over 40,000 people have been killed, 14 million displaced, 140,000 buildings destroyed, and $350 billion in damage has befallen the people of Ukraine.

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak, and the West was divided,” President Biden added. “He thought he could outlast us, but he was dead wrong.”

Russian forces are reported shelling the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk (Doe-net-sick), making it currently the deadliest place in Ukraine.

“But Russia’s (goal) was to wipe Ukraine off the map,” President Biden said. “Putin’s war of conquest is failing. Russia’s Military has lost half its territory it once occupied.”

So far, the U.S. has provided $100 billion in aid to Ukraine. While Notre Dame Professor Rüdiger Bachmann says that isn’t an insignificant amount, the U.S. must stand with its allies and protect its foreign and domestic interests.

“I think it’s absolutely clear to send signals around the world that you can’t just go around invading other countries and grab land as you please,” says Rüdiger Bachmann, a Professor of Economics at the University of Notre Dame. “Yeah, $100 billion sounds (like) a lot, and it is a lot to the U.S. taxpayer; let’s not forget that, but in the end, if we take it into perspective, compare that number to the U.S. GDP, which measures in the trillions. Compare it to our defense budget; it’s a relatively minor number at the end of the day. If that helps improve our strategic situation of the United States in the world and our geopolitical interests, I think it’s a good return on investment.”

Professor Bachmann, who earned his Ph.D. from Yale and has works published in the American Economic Review, says Russia cannot be allowed to win this war, as it could have dire consequences for the rest of the world.

“Helping the Ukraine is important, especially for Europe, and I would say that the United States has a vital interest in a secure Europe and a safe Europe, but also more generally as a point towards a larger perceived advisory which is China and the Taiwan situation,” Bachmann explained. “I think it’s absolutely clear to send signals around the world that you can’t just go around invading other countries.”

Earlier this morning, Biden promised to provide Ukraine with artillery, howitzers, Javelin missiles, ground-based air surveillance radar systems, and new sanctions on Moscow that will be imposed later this week.

In a statement released from the Whitehouse this morning, President Biden said in part,

“Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure,” President Biden said.

Bachmann, who has dual citizenship in Germany and the U.S., says there are three main reasons the world should be assisting Ukraine in its war against Russia, the first being geopolitical, saying countries’ borders are supposed to be inviolable, and people’s sovereignty should be respected.

“Russia is the only nation essentially after World War II who have violated these principles,” Bachmann noted. “And so, you need allies to promote that liberal democracy idea. Otherwise, the world could fall into complete authoritarianism, and that will be economically (troubling) at the end of the day. These authoritarian regimes, in the long run, tend to perform not so well. They will be against trade. They will be against globalization. And so I think it is hugely important to make clear that this is not a system that will win over.”

Bachmann says the second reason is economical, as increased Russian influence and aggression could influence investors to stay out of Europe.

“And I would say that this imperialistic attempt, this is the third reason, increasingly shows the sign of fascism,” Bachmann added. “We see militarism, we see clericalism, with this the idea of a nation that has been suppressed by everyone, all its failures are someone else’s fault.”

He admitted that the prospect of a powerful fascist state does scare him but that the U.S. will not stand by and let our allies drown under this rising tide of authoritarianism.

“Even the United States needs friends,” Bachman concluded. “It has an interest, I would say, ideologically, to promote the idea of a liberal democracy. Truth be told, sometimes, Americans themselves are not that sure whether they still want a liberal democracy. I would argue in the end, they do. The Americans always do the right thing in the end.”

President Biden resumes his scheduled 2-day trip to Poland on Tuesday morning To meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

This is the second time in the last year that Biden has visited Warsaw.

