Henry Davis Jr. calls for investigation into South Bend housing issues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. is calling for an investigation into “irresponsible landlords” in the city.

Davis held a press conference on Tuesday morning in front of Beacon Heights Apartments. He took aim at some places that he says aren’t taking care of their buildings.

Shenikqua Samuels, a Beacon Heights resident, expressed her frustration with her landlord by sharing several images of her apartment that depict some of the dreadful issues she is dealing with. You can view them in the video attached above.

During the press conference, Davis shared some of the calls he received about housing in the area.

“I get these calls on a regular basis about things that are going wrong,” Davis said. “Could be hot water. Could be water coming into the side of the windowsill. It could be bed bug infestations or roach infestations. It could be mice infestations. The members of this community do not deserve to live under these types of conditions.”

Judy Fox of the South Bend Tenants Association also touched on similar issues during Tuesday’s press conference.

“We’ve talked to a number of tenants here who are afraid to call code enforcement to deal with their issues because they will be evicted because Indiana law doesn’t protect them,” Fox said.

While investigating landlords in the area, Davis also wants to investigate the city’s response to the issues as well.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.