Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in theft, battery with vehicle investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you recognize this person? If so, the Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying her.

Police say she is a suspect in a theft and battery with a vehicle case that happened at an Elkhart gas station back on Jan. 20.

Officers were called just after 5:15 a.m. to a 7-Eleven gas station in the 2700 block of S. Main Street on reports of shoplifting. An employee told police that the suspect grabbed multiple items inside the convenience store, then ran out of the store to a blue Honda Civic.

A second employee ran after the suspect, who was now in the Honda Civic. Police say she allegedly grabbed a hold of the employee’s arm, pulling the employee into the car as she began to drive away. This caused the employee to be pulled under the car.

The employee suffered multiple abrasions, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Currently, no arrests have been made, and this case remains under investigation.

If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Ronnie Barron at 574-295-7070 ext. 321 or email ronnie.barron@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

