Ceremony for inaugural ‘Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, students, parents and educators gathered for a ceremony, hosted by the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo.

Students received trailblazer awards.

“This is the night where we honor the top African American students in Elkhart Community Schools...And we went in every school, and we got the top-ranked male and female in every grade,” said Rodney Taylor, who is president of Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo.

Rodney Gates, a senior at Elkhart High School student, was the recipient of the Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award.

“Garvin Roberson who most people know as the mayor’s brother...but he, by many peoples thought, was the greatest athlete to ever come out of Elkhart and Elkhart County,” said Taylor.

Roberson was a prep All-American in football and basketball.

He was named a member of the Indiana All-Star team in 1970.

Roberson also taught at Elkhart Community Schools and coached basketball and track.

The award is given to someone who emulates Roberson in all aspects of life.

“But somebody that had his morals, his goals, his athletic ability. Garvin was a great student athlete. Rodney is a great student athlete...He’s the kid that walks down the hall that everybody loves,” said Taylor.

“I’m really like honored...to be like the first recipient. It means a lot because I can like set the tone and like set the standards for other kids who are younger than me, so it’s an honor,” said Gates.

Meantime, you may remember that Garvin was found dead inside his vehicle, which was submerged in water near Sturgis back in December.

Police confirmed that his cause of death was drowning.

