SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fat Tuesday is here, and that means plenty of paczki throughout Michiana.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Macri’s Italian Bakery & Trattoria as they opened their doors for the day.

Customers were lined up and waiting to purchase their favorite flavors.

Macri’s Italian Bakery & Trattoria serves 12 different flavors of paczki, but the fresh strawberry is the most popular.

“I’ve been coming here for over 25 years,” said James Burn, one of the first customers in line. “Can’t beat the taste and the quality of what they have here.”

Macri’s Italian Bakery & Trattoria is open until 7 p.m. on Fat Tuesday.

And if you weren’t able to grab your paczki today, don’t worry. They will be selling them until February 25.

Celebrating Fat Tuesday at Macri's Italian Bakery & Trattoria pt. 2

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.