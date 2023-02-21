Cass County K9 locates suspect in police chase that began in Elkhart

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A suspect who led police on a chase Monday night was taken into custody after he was located in the woods by a Cass County K9.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9:25 p.m. to the chase, which started in Elkhart and came into Cass County. Deputies learned that the driver was wanted for an attempted homicide that took place in Elkhart.

Once the chase entered Cass County, police say it continued approximately 13 miles north into Cassopolis before heading west into LaGrange Township.

That’s where the suspect vehicle struck several stop sticks, causing it to stop near a wooded area. The suspect then ran away from the vehicle and ran into some nearby woods.

Cass County K9 Neera was deployed to track the suspect in the woods. The suspect was eventually found by Neera in thick underbrush and taken into custody.

Police say they are not releasing any information about the suspect until arraignment proceedings take place.

The Cass County Sheriffs Office was assisted by the Elkhart City Police Department, Edwardsburg Police Department, Cassopolis Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police Department, and Pokagon Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.