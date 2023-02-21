Bill to increase affordable housing in St. Joseph Co. passes out of Indiana House

Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill in the Indiana Statehouse to increase affordable housing in St. Joseph County has passed through the House.
House Bill 1627 passed out of the House of Representatives by a vote of 96 to 1. It now moves on to the Indiana Senate for further consideration.
If passed, the legislation would allow eligible nonprofits in St. Joseph County to bid on up to 5% of non-homestead, real property parcels for the development of low- and moderate-income housing.
The author of the bill, Rep. Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend), said the bill would help address the shortage of affordable housing while also finding use of areas that have gone through multiple tax sales.