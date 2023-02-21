Bill to increase affordable housing in St. Joseph Co. passes out of Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill in the Indiana Statehouse to increase affordable housing in St. Joseph County has passed through the House.

House Bill 1627 passed out of the House of Representatives by a vote of 96 to 1. It now moves on to the Indiana Senate for further consideration.

If passed, the legislation would allow eligible nonprofits in St. Joseph County to bid on up to 5% of non-homestead, real property parcels for the development of low- and moderate-income housing.

The author of the bill, Rep. Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend), said the bill would help address the shortage of affordable housing while also finding use of areas that have gone through multiple tax sales.

There are many well-established nonprofits and community development corporations currently doing the work in St. Joseph County to provide residents with stable, affordable housing. By allowing first bid to local nonprofits with home rehabilitation experience, we are addressing the shortage of affordable housing, while also getting chronically delinquent properties that have gone through the tax sale twice, back on the tax roll. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Near Northwest Neighborhood, who both testified in committee in support of the legislation, will be supported in their efforts to build up our low- and moderate-income housing stock in a sustainable, locally driven and operated manner. A recent study showed a gap of available housing in St. Joe County, with only 35 affordable and available homes for every 100 extremely low-income renter households. With 14,000 families in St. Joseph County spending more than half of their income on housing, there is a dire need to add to the stock of housing at the low- to moderate-income level. My hope is that this legislation, once it passes out of the Senate, will give locals an additional tool to fight this trend, over out-of-state investment groups. All of our neighborhoods deserve safe, stable and affordable housing.

