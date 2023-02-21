Auto repair shop in Elkhart County considered ‘total loss’ after early morning fire

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An auto repair shop in Elkhart County is picking up the pieces after a fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded around 2:45 a.m. to LaVerne’s Repair, Inc. in the 60000 block of 60726 County Road 11. More than 40 firefighters from multiple departments were called to help put out the blaze.

Officials with Concord Fire confirmed with 16 News Now that no one was hurt, but that the building is a total loss.

The crews used around 30,000 gallons of water to put out the blaze. While they don’t know the cause of it yet, the Indiana State Fire Marshal is helping with the investigation.

In the meantime, the family has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for a rebuild of the shop. To donate, click here.

Autoplay Caption

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.