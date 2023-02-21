2 killed after car hits tree in South Bend on Sunday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men were killed after a car hit a tree early Sunday morning in South Bend.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Corby Boulevard and N. Jacob Street.

Just before the crash, an officer with the South Bend Police Department saw a car with a headlight out at the intersection of Corby Boulevard and N. Ironwood Drive. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the car accelerated.

The officer ended the attempted traffic stop after losing sight of the car within a few blocks.

The officer continued driving west on Corby Boulevard at a reduced speed and found the car near the intersection of Corby and Jacob, where it had crashed into a tree.

The driver, 21-year-old Rashaun Leonard Mason of South Bend, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The passenger, 26-year-old Jurell Fedrick, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

This crash is being investigated by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team.

