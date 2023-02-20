Trial date set for Goshen man charged with murder

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A trial date has been set for a Goshen man charged with murder.

Ja Liahs Curry, 23, is scheduled to stand trial Sept. 18th in Elkhart Circuit Court. . Curry is accused of gunning down 37-year-old Thomas Johnson of Elkhart last weekend.

According to court papers, Johnson heard a woman yelling for help outside his apartment in the 2300 block of west Lexington Avenue at about 5:15 a.m. Feb. 11.

Johnson went outside and saw Curry beating his girlfriend.

Curry shot Johnson when he tried to intervene.

Johnson’s girlfriend called 911, but he died at the hospital.

Curry is being held in the Elkhart County jail without bond.

