Tips on making your home safe for children and pets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We may not realize it, but there are many dangers inside our home that can harm children and pets.

Dave Cherrone, retired Clay Fire Marshal, said it’s important to make sure your medication is kept in its original containers and out of reach.

Thousands of children are injured every year from falling furniture, so it’s important to use safety straps on all dressers and stand-alone furniture.

“Hot tap water actually causes more deaths and hospitalizations to people under five years of age than any other hot liquids,” Cherrone said. “And it’s pretty simple. When you’re running water before you put a child in, start off with the cold water and then as you’re swashing it around, slowly warm it up and the minute that the back of your hand feels a change in temperature, that’s what you want to use.”

And when it comes to cleaning supplies – they should be hidden and out of reach.

Kids should stay at least three feet away from the stove. Pots and pans should be on the back burners with handles pointed away.

Safe sleeping should be practiced with infants. The ABC’s of safe sleeping: Alone, on their Back, in a Crib. No bed sharing.

