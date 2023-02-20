St. Margaret’s 24th annual ‘Winter Walk’ brings in hundreds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Margaret’s house, a day center that helps improve the lives of women and children, hosted its 24th annual ‘Winter Walk’.

The event was created to help raise awareness for women who rely on their feet as their means of transportation, no matter the weather conditions.

Over 600 people came out for the event to ‘walk a mile in her shoes’. The groups started walking through downtown south bend, going a mile through the city with the end point being Saint Margaret’s house.

As the groups started arriving, there was still plenty to do. Members and volunteers of Saint Margaret’s set up different activities from face painting, tours of the building, and some even brought homemade snacks to enjoy. The event helps to showcase why St. Margaret’s house tries to support those who need it the most.

St. Margaret’s has many different programs and outlets to help women who may be struggling. Visit their website if you or anyone you know may need some help St.margaret’shouse.org

