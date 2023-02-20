South Bend Mayor Mueller talks traffic calming

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has a plan to address the speeding in local neighborhoods, and that includes more speed humps.

The city is addressing the issue after more than 300 requests. The Public Works Department introduced the plan on February 16 at the first meeting held to discuss with the public. The is the first year that will have a budget of $2 million, according to Kara Boyles, a city engineer.

Two more meetings to discuss the plan are taking place this week on Tuesday, February 21 and Thursday, February 23.

