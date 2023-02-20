Semi driver arrested for OWI after crashing trailer full of mail in Lake County

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A semi driver is facing multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated, after crashing on I-65 on Monday morning in Lake County.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash around 12:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the 246.2 mile-marker, which is one mile south of the Crown Point exit.

According to officials, the semi drove off the road and overturned, resulting in the trailer breaking open and more than 40,000 pounds of U.S. Mail falling out.

Troopers say the semi driver, identified as Srdan Bezharevic, was found to be in possession of a white, powdery substance.

A blood draw from Bezharevic was requested, and he was taken to the Lake County Jail after he was medically cleared.

Bezharevic is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of a controlled substance - Level 6 Felony
  • Operating while intoxicated (endangering) - Class A Misdemeanor
  • Operating while intoxicated - Class C Misdemeanor

