Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead

Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.(NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a shooting in New Jersey, and the shooter is believed to be among the deceased.

Police in Linden in Union County said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday found two adults and a juvenile deceased.

Another juvenile was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the shooter “is believed to be among the deceased, and there is no further threat to the public.”

The names and ages of the people killed and wounded and other details weren’t immediately released.

Mayor Derek Armstead said “There simply are no words to describe the trauma, heartbreak and sorrow that we are all experiencing.” Armstead asked for prayers, especially for “the child in the hospital.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Aleeyah Cockburn was found safe and returned...
‘We are whole again’: Family speaks after Middlebury girl is found safe
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Aleeyah Cockburn, contact the Elkhart County...
Missing Middlebury 12-year-old found safe
Joshua Mohamed, 46, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, one county of...
Michigan City man charged with attempted murder after SWAT standoff
4 of 5 suspects in fight at Washington HS basketball game have prior criminal history
Police investigating after former Lakeshore teacher accused of sexual assault by student

Latest News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
South bend residents join the 24th annual St. Margaret's 'winter walk'
St. Margaret’s 24th annual ‘Winter Walk’ brings in hundreds
Man crashes into tree in SB
Man crashes into tree in SB
Murder trial to begin Monday
Murder trial to begin Monday