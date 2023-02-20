Murder trial starts Monday in Elkhart Circuit Court

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial of Dunlap man charged with murder is expected to begin on Monday.

Prosecutors charged 38-year-old Austin Bowlin with murder in September 2021.

He’s accused of accused of shooting to death Jeffrey Crapo and setting fire to his car in march 2020.

Bowlin was allegedly with Crapo and another person doing drugs at a hotel in Elkhart when they went for a drive.

A witness in the car saw Bowlin shoot 32-year-old Crapo.

Emergency crews responded to a car fire, finding Crapo’s body in the backseat.

Charges against Bowlin weren’t filed until the following September.

