MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Middlebury Plaza at exit 107 on the Indiana Toll Road will be closed starting next Monday, Feb. 27.

It’s not expected to reopen until May 23.

Officials say repairs are needed from a car fire that damaged some buildings there last month.

The Middlebury Toll Plaza (Exit 107), will be closed starting February 27 and is scheduled to reopen May 23, 2023. This is a continuation to improve the toll plaza which sustained damage due to a car fire in January 2022. Click here for more info: https://t.co/kL39Dos8ad pic.twitter.com/DDghp3aUFa — Indiana Toll Road (@IndianaTollRoad) February 17, 2023

