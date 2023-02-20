Michiana Humane Society hosting online auction to support shelter animals

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana Humane Society of Michigan City is kicking off a weeklong online auction to support its shelter animals.

The “Cabin Fever Pawction” takes place from Monday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 26. Bidding closes at 6 p.m. CST on Sunday.

It includes items like vacation getaways, fitness packages, live performance tickets, and more!

Money raised will go toward the more than 1,000 animals that the Michiana Humane Society will care for this year.

