Locked in Solidarity ‘Changing the Narrative’ for people reentering society after incarceration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Beacon Resource Center and Riverside Church in South Bend hosted the seventh annual Locked in Solidarity event.

Locked in Solidarity started in 2014 to increase awareness of incarceration and its impact on impoverished communities.

But this event was focused on changing the narrative of people returning to society after incarceration and the barriers they face.

“We want to create this environment in this community that offers support, that helps you get to a good, living wage, that helps you find a house, that points you to mental health services and help if you need that,” says Jeff Walker, Executive Director of The Beacon Resource Center.

Local city, religious, and community leaders gathered on Sunday to recognize the humanity of returning citizens and what can be done to help them succeed after paying their debt to society.

“There are more people who are living successful lives out here than people realize, and so, changing the narrative means that we want to highlight the success stories of people when they come home,” Walker explained. “Those who are working regular jobs, those who are doing the day-to-day grind, those who are raising families, and just doing well without the public’s knowledge.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 600,000 U.S. citizens leave prison yearly and return to their communities, including over 400 in St. Joseph County.

“We often insulate ourselves from these stories, and sometimes, from the people themselves, and how can we expect that they have a welcoming place to return to if we aren’t actively welcoming them,” asks Justin McDevitt, Executive Director for Life Outside.

Each person reentering society faces barriers to acclimating to life after prison.

“I think what we heard today is part of what we need to do is listen,” McDevitt noted. “There are a lot of people that are impacted by these issues in town, and we need to find them, listen to their stories, and ask them how we can help.”

Attendees of the event also heard testimonials from previously incarcerated people, like Debra Walker, who shares her story in the hope of helping others navigate life after prison.

“We used to have these conversations in jail, that when we got out, we would go back in and give back to those that are in prison, to bring forth, let them know what it is that you have to do before you get out of prison,” says South Bend resident Debra Walker. “So, I decided we would tell them to go; start going to groups in there, find anything that was positive, groups, self-help groups, self-esteem groups, anything that applies to their life and what they were going through, then reach out now before they get out.”

The St. Joseph County Public Library will host a reentry simulation on March 31 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The SJC Public Library is located at 304 S Main St, South Bend, IN 46601.

The Expungement & Resource Fair will be at The Beacon Resouce Center on April 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Beacon Resouce Center is located at 4210 Lincolnway west in South Bend.

Hosting the expungement event will be SJC Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Andre Gammage. Law students from Notre Dame will join him.

Mayor Mueller and City Councilwomen Sharon McBride and Rachel Tomas Morgan attended the Locked in Solidarity event.

