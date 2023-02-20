Lakeshore Public Schools addresses sexual assault allegation made against former teacher by student

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - The Superintendent of Lakeshore Public Schools is responding after a student accused a former teacher in the district of sexual assault last week.

According to the Lincoln Township Police Department, the student reported the sexual assault by a 66-year-old teacher to school administrators last Thursday, Feb. 16. Police say the allegation was unrelated to any school functions, and it didn’t happen on school property.

In a press release issued by the district on Monday, Superintendent Greg Eding reemphasized what police previously said, saying the “misconduct allegation does not appear to involve the district as the relationship with the victim did not occur through their position as a school teacher.”

Eding went on to say that law enforcement was immediately notified of the allegation, and that the teacher formally retired from their position.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Eding says no further comments will be made by school officials regarding the matter, and that all questions or additional information should be directed to the Lincoln Township Police Department.

In the meantime, the district is looking to replace the teacher.

You can read the full press release from Lakeshore Public Schools below. The allegation was also addressed in a letter to parents/guardians last week that is also available in its entirety below.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.