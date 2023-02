Indiana HS boys hoops: 2023 sectional pairings released

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the sectional pairings for the local high schools throughout Michiana. Each sectional’s host school is listed in parentheses. The first games of the sectional round will tip off on Tuesday, February 28th.

CLASS 4A

Sectional 2 (Crown Point)

G1: Crown Point vs. Portage. Tues

G2: Hobart vs. Kankakee Valley. Wed

G3: Valparaiso vs. Lowell. Wed

G4: Chesterton vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G5: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Fri

Championship: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5. Sat

Sectional 3 (LaPorte)

G1: South Bend Adams vs. Michigan City. Tues

G2: Plymouth vs. Mishawaka. Tues

G3: LaPorte vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: South Bend Riley vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

Sectional 4 (Elkhart)

G1: Elkhart vs. Penn. Tues

G2: Northridge vs. Warsaw Community. Tues

G3: Goshen vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Concord vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

CLASS 3A

Sectional 18 (Knox)

G1: Glenn vs. Tippecanoe Valley. Tues

G2: Knox vs. Culver Academies. Fri

G3: Bremen vs. Winner of G1. Fri

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Sat

Sectional 19 (Jimtown)

G1: Mishawaka Marian vs. South Bend Clay. Tues

G2: Jimtown vs. South Bend St. Joseph. Tues

G3: South Bend Washington vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: New Prairie vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

Sectional 20 (NorthWood)

G1: NorthWood vs. Wawasee. Tues

G2: Lakeland vs. West Noble. Fri

G3: Fairfield vs. Winner of G1. Fri

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Sat

CLASS 2A

Sectional 34 (North Judson-San Pierre)

G1: Wheeler vs. North Judson-San Pierre. Tues

G2: LaVille vs. Hebron. Tues

G3: South Central (Union Mills) vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: South Bend Career vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

Sectional 35 (Westview)

G1: Churubusco vs. Westview. Tues

G2: Fremont vs. Prairie Heights. Tues

G3: Eastside vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Central Noble vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

Sectional 36 (Rochester Community)

G1: Winamac Community vs. North Miami. Tues

G2: Pioneer vs. Lewis Cass. Tues

G3: Wabash vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Rochester Community vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

CLASS 1A

Sectional 50 (Triton)

G1: Trinity Greenlawn vs. Culver Community. Tues

G2: Triton vs. Argos. Wed

G3: Marquette Catholic vs. Westville. Wed

G4: Oregon-Davis vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G5: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Fri

Championship: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5. Sat

Sectional 51 (Hamilton)

G1: Hamilton vs. Bethany Christian. Tues

G2: Lakewood Park Christian vs. Lakeland Christian. Fri

G3: Elkhart Christian vs. Winner of G1. Fri

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Sat

Sectional 52 (West Central)

G1: Frontier vs. Caston. Tues

G2: West Central vs. South Newton. Tues

G3: Tri-County vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: North White vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

