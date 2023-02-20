Indiana bill requiring life ring stations at piers on Lake Michigan passed by Senate committee

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Senate Committee on Natural Resources unanimously passed a bill on Monday that would require life ring stations on piers and at public access points on Lake Michigan.

Members of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project and others impacted by drownings testified in support of Indiana Senate Bill 424. Supporters shared personal stories of rescues, drownings, CPR, and the financial cost-effective benefits of implementing life rings.

Last June, Illinois was the first great lakes state to pass the Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act. Indiana Senate Bill 424 will mirror the law passed in Illinois.

It will require all private and government-owned piers, drop-offs, and public access points to be equipped with rescue gear, such as easily accessible flotation devices or life rings.

The author of the bill, Sen. Rodney Pol (D-Chesterton), released the following statement on its passage:

