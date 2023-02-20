Driver taken to hospital after driving into tree

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was taken to the hospital after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree in South Bend Sunday.

The driver has not been identified.

He hit the tree shortly before 5 p.m.

The extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately available.

It happened in the 500 block of Angela Boulevard.

South Bend police said at the scene the man was driving a Mustang GT and speed was a factor.

Police said the impact did cause a small fire, but it was out when officers arrived.

