Driver taken to hospital after driving into tree

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was taken to the hospital after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree in South Bend Sunday.

The driver has not been identified.

He hit the tree shortly before 5 p.m.

The extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately available.

It happened in the 500 block of Angela Boulevard.

South Bend police said at the scene the man was driving a Mustang GT and speed was a factor.

Police said the impact did cause a small fire, but it was out when officers arrived.

