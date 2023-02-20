2nd Chance Pet: Blarney

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, we means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a cat named Blarney!

Blarney is 6 months old. Baell says he loves to play and cuddle. Baell adds that he’s also good with other pets, so she believes he’d also be good with kids. To find out more about Blarney, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Blarney or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122, or you can visit the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

