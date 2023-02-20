2 arrested after leading police on chase in stolen SUV

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man and a Mishawaka woman were arrested last weekend after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that started in St. Joseph County and ended in South Bend.

On Friday around 10:50 a.m., troopers with the Indiana State Police attempted to pull over a tan Lincoln SUV towing a Ford pickup truck on a trailer on State Road 933 in Roseland because it did not stop for a red light at the intersection of 933 and Pendle Road. A ramp for the trailer was also dragging on the pavement.

The Lincoln did not stop after the trooper turned on his lights and instead sped south on 933 before turning east onto Angela Boulevard. As the Lincoln navigated the roundabout at Angela Boulevard and Riverside Drive, police say the trailer went up on the curbing, causing the Ford pickup to break free from the trailer. The Ford then rolled down an embankment toward the St. Joseph River as the Lincoln continued to head west.

Troopers lost sight of the Lincoln near the intersection of Berkley Place and Oakwood Boulevard, but officers with the South Bend Police Department radioed a short time later that they located the Lincoln and trailer near Hollywood Place and Lagoon Court.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Kyle Blair of South Bend, and his passenger, identified as 26-year-old Makayla Gann of Mishawaka, were both located a short time later after both ran from police on foot in different directions.

Troopers found two handguns that were thrown from the Lincoln near the area where the Ford pickup had become dislodged from the trailer. Police later learned that the Lincoln SUV was reported stolen out of Elkhart.

Blair was found to have an active arrest warrant and was wanted on a parole violation. He was also arrested for resisting law enforcement, felon in possession of a handgun, and possession of stolen property.

Gann was arrested for resisting law enforcement, possession of stolen property, and possession of methamphetamine.

Blair and Gann were taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Indiana State Police were assisted by the South Bend Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.