Sunshine is on the way, along with warm and breezy conditions!

Temps rise to 50 today and clouds clear out by mid-day
More sunshine for the afternoon with temperatures rising, but breezy.
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Today: Mostly cloudy start to the day with clouds moving out by mid-day. We’ll warm up to around 51 degrees for our high, however, expect breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 30mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Low of 32.

President’ Day: A bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s. Partly sunny skies.

Looking ahead: Our next weather maker will be moving in Tuesday night and continuing throughout Wednesday. This will bring us the potential for heavy rainfall, as well as freezing rain possibly mixing in, mainly north of the state line. It’ll also be breezy Tuesday through Thursday.

