SEMI-STATE: Fairfield, Bethany Christian advance to state championships

An eventful weekend in Indiana girls’ high school hoops saw a pair of Michiana-area teams advance to their respective state championship round.

In Class 1A, it was Bethany Christian edging past both of their semi-state opponents Saturday. They took down Washington Township 55-50 in the early game before beating the Tri Titans 58-54 in the semi-state title game. They’ll play Lanesville in the 1A state championship on Saturday, March 25th at 10:30 a.m.

While no Michiana teams remained in Class 2A coming into this weekend, Class 3A featured two teams from our area battling against each other in their early game. Fairfield took down Tippecanoe Valley 54-33 with help from a strong, 20-point showing from senior guard Brea Garber. Then in the semi-state title game, they took down a previously-undefeated Twin Lakes team 42-34.

Fairfield will play in the Class 3A state championship on Saturday, March 25th at 6 p.m.

In Class 4A, the South Bend Panthers were the lone Michiana representative at semi-state. In their early game, they played Lake Central -- a team that the Panthers had beaten by double digits early in the season. But this time around, Washington was missing star guard and University of Maryland commit Amiyah Reynolds due to a season-ending foot injury. Her absence proved to be the difference as Lake Central got their revenge against Washington, winning 62-57.

