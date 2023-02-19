Potential game-winner misses vs. #7 Virginia; ND still winless on the road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team again came up just shy in a road conference test, falling to #7 Virginia 57-55 Saturday.

The Irish had a potential game-winning shot in the hands of Dane Goodwin as the final seconds ticked down, but Goodwin was unable to knock it down.

Nate Laszewski stood out on the stat sheet for the Irish in what ended up being a low-scoring affair; he posted 18 points and 8 rebounds (both team highs).

Just four regular season games remain on the Mike Brey farewell tour. The next test for the Fighting Irish will be at home against North Carolina on Wednesday.

