Inaugural Michigan Black Summit held at LMC

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The City of Benton Harbor and members of ‘Neighbors Organizing Against Racism’ kicked off its inaugural Michigan Black Summit event.

Many people came out to get the chance to meet with students, professionals, and stakeholders from different cultures.

A panel of leaders with different ethnicities, religious backgrounds, and political beliefs came together to discuss how to better unite this country.

So, that people of color won’t be seen as ‘the others,’ so they will get the same opportunity and access.

“Most of the time we’ve had the discussion about the problem, but as it relates to the black community,” said Reinaldo Triplett, event facilitator. “When we have these questions we have these forums, it’s imperative as a community. Because this is just the beginning of several conversations to be held. But now we know this is something that’s at the forefront.”

Organizers hope to continue the Michigan Black Summit annually.

