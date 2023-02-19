Inaugural Michigan Black Summit held at LMC

A panel of leaders with different ethnicities, religious backgrounds, and political beliefs came together to discuss how to better unite this country.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The City of Benton Harbor and members of ‘Neighbors Organizing Against Racism’ kicked off its inaugural Michigan Black Summit event.

Many people came out to get the chance to meet with students, professionals, and stakeholders from different cultures.

A panel of leaders with different ethnicities, religious backgrounds, and political beliefs came together to discuss how to better unite this country.

So, that people of color won’t be seen as ‘the others,’ so they will get the same opportunity and access.

“Most of the time we’ve had the discussion about the problem, but as it relates to the black community,” said Reinaldo Triplett, event facilitator. “When we have these questions we have these forums, it’s imperative as a community. Because this is just the beginning of several conversations to be held. But now we know this is something that’s at the forefront.”

Organizers hope to continue the Michigan Black Summit annually.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Aleeyah Cockburn, contact the Elkhart County...
Missing Middlebury 12-year-old found safe
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
The Mishawaka location of Tuesday Morning is set to close.
Mishawaka’s Tuesday Morning set to close
Police investigating after former Lakeshore teacher accused of sexual assault by student
4 of 5 suspects in fight at Washington HS basketball game have prior criminal history

Latest News

Elkhart County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Aleeyah Cockburn was found safe and returned...
‘We are whole again;’ Family speaks after Middlebury girl is found safe
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Inaugural Michigan Black Summit takes place
Inaugural Michigan Black Summit takes place
Erskine Park Golf Course opened in 1925 and is looking for new employees to keep its traditions...
Erskine Park Golf Course holds annual job fair