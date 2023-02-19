First Alert Weather Day Issued for Wednesday: Heavy rain and freezing rain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low near 32F. wind at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Times of sun and clouds. High 46F. Wind ESE at 5 to 10 mph. A cold front arrives Monday night and will increase wind speeds across Michiana and drop our wind chills in the teens by Tuesday morning. Low around 30F. Wind SW at 15 to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Cooler with wind chills in the teens to start the day. Sunshine and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a passing snow flurry. High around 36F. Wind NW at 15 to 30 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of an early morning shower/freezing drizzle. Steady rain moves in Wednesday afternoon through the evening/overnight hours. Chance of freezing rain may mix in north of the U.S. 20 Bypass Wednesday late afternoon and evening. The greatest chance of freezing rain will stay across Southwestern, MI where surface temperatures will hover around 32F. Wind ENE at 15 to 30 mph.

Area-wide rainfall amounts Wednesday of 1.00 to 2.00″

Freezing rain (ice) amounts Wednesday of a glaze to 0.25″. The greatest chance of ice will stay north of U.S. 12.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds and windy. Slight chance of a shower in the early morning hours. High 54F will fall throughout the afternoon. Wind SW at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts of 40+ mph likely.

NEXT WEEKEND : An active jet stream pattern will keep the ups and downs in the forecast into next weekend. No major rain or snow in the forecast, but a shower to two will remain possible into next weekend with highs in the 40s.

