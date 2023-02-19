Discussing ways South Bend can be more livable for seniors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mayor James Mueller and the City of South Bend hosted a listening session to find how the city can be better for seniors.

Saturday morning event was at the southeast neighborhood center for South Bend’s AARP’s age friendly initiative.

The session was designed to create discussion about the experiences and needs of older adult residents in the city and county.

The session focused on two of the AARP’s ‘8 Domains of Livability’.

Social participation and communication. To help older adults get more involved in the community.

“How do you access information?” Said Mary McAfee, an administrative assistant to mayor. “How do you share information? And how do you come together as a unit. That’s health, socialization is a part of mental health. To have somebody kind of all by themselves or locked away is not a comfortable position.”

visit southbendin.Gov/age-friendly for more information.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.