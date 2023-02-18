‘We are whole again;’ Family speaks after Middlebury girl is found safe

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the previous week, numerous local, state, and federal agencies, as well as community search parties, scoured the surrounding areas looking for Aleeyah Cockburn.

On Friday night (Feb. 17), the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that she was safe and back home.

Before Friday night, 12-year-old Aleeyah Cockburn was last seen on Feb. 10 near her home off of State Road 13 in Middlebury, but her family tells 6 News Now that she has been found alive and well.

“End goal achieved, says Aleeyah’s dad Larry Cockburn. She returned; I mean, we got her back. A lot of emotions, we are whole again.”

Cockburn says he couldn’t believe the extent of community support his family received in helping find Aleeyah.

“You just don’t know the support you have from neighbors you’ve never met, people you’ve never met, and everybody just willing to step in and give the level that they did,” Cockburn added. “I mean, people that couldn’t get out of their house that would just sit by the phone, you know, if somebody called, we’ll take the calls, we’ll print flyers.”

But after seeing some comments posted on social media during Aleeyah’s disappearance, Cockburn wants people to think before they type.

“We don’t know all the facts; we don’t know all the answers,” Cockburn explained. “We’re leaving that to further investigation that’s ongoing with the (Elkhart) Sheriff’s Department and other agencies. People just don’t know all the facts to make a comment, and I just ask that people keep it to themselves, keep it all positive.”

Longtime family friend Jamie Santiago organized search parties and explored over 20 square miles attempting to find the missing girl.

“The first day, I was on my own,” says Santiago. “The second day, I was able to organize a group of people that volunteered from Michigan, friends of mine. No one knows the family except for me, so it was nice to see that outpouring of support from that side of the state. It felt wonderful to know that anyone was willing to come out and help.”

Cockburn says the most relieved family member is Aleeyah’s younger sister, Gracie, describing the two as “attached at the hip.”

He also says that his family certainly has some very loving guardian angels.

