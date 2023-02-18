ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 17, 2023

(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!

Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 17, 2023.

INDIANA BOYS SCORES

Bethany Christian 37, Trinity Greenlawn 32 (OT)

Fairfield 76, Churubusco 34

New Prairie 75, South Bend Clay 64

DeMotte Christian 54, Tri-Twp. 42

NorthWood 52, Elkhart Christian 16

Goshen 60, Westview 44

John Glenn 71, Bremen 41

Knox 70, Wheeler 30

Lakeland Christian 52, Oregon-Davis 48

LaVille 57, Caston 46

Marian 73, Jimtown 33

Michigan City 72, Merrillville 67

Mishawaka 74, South Bend Career 62

Morgan Twp. 80, Westville 62

North Judson 59, Argos 31

North White 45, West Central 38

Columbia City 64, Northridge 58

Penn 87, Elkhart 24

Rochester 55, Peru 52

Pioneer 38, Winamac 36

LaPorte 56, Portage 54

Lakeland 67, Prairie Heights 55

South Bend Riley 78, South Bend Adams 63

Tippecanoe Valley 63, Triton 46

South Bend Washington 66, South Bend St. Joseph 59

Wabash 60, Whitko 20

MICHIGAN BOYS SCORES

Brandywine 45, Benton Harbor 42

Eau Claire 65, Countryside Academy 52

Watervliet 31, Bridgman 28

Waldron 51, Burr Oak 46

Allegan 51, Coloma 43

Colon 60, Climax-Scotts 45

Kalamazoo Christian 53, Falcons 43

Berrien Springs 53, Dowagiac Union 42

Mattawan 56, Lakeshore 33

Vicksburg 54, Sturgis 32

St. Joseph 75, Portage Northern 54

Three Rivers 68, Paw Paw 57

MICHIGAN GIRLS SCORES

Brandywine 63, Benton Harbor 28

Watervliet 43, Bridgman 26

Cassopolis at White Pigeon

Colon 55, Climax-Scotts 20

Kalamazoo Christian 55, Constantine 11

Dowagiac 35, Berrien Springs 30

Mendon 36, Marcellus 24

Vicksburg 60, Sturgis 20

Buchanan 51, St. Joseph 26

Paw Paw 64, Three Rivers 46

