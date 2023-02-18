ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 17, 2023
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!
Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 17, 2023.
INDIANA BOYS SCORES
Bethany Christian 37, Trinity Greenlawn 32 (OT)
Fairfield 76, Churubusco 34
New Prairie 75, South Bend Clay 64
DeMotte Christian 54, Tri-Twp. 42
NorthWood 52, Elkhart Christian 16
Goshen 60, Westview 44
John Glenn 71, Bremen 41
Knox 70, Wheeler 30
Lakeland Christian 52, Oregon-Davis 48
LaVille 57, Caston 46
Marian 73, Jimtown 33
Michigan City 72, Merrillville 67
Mishawaka 74, South Bend Career 62
Morgan Twp. 80, Westville 62
North Judson 59, Argos 31
North White 45, West Central 38
Columbia City 64, Northridge 58
Penn 87, Elkhart 24
Rochester 55, Peru 52
Pioneer 38, Winamac 36
LaPorte 56, Portage 54
Lakeland 67, Prairie Heights 55
South Bend Riley 78, South Bend Adams 63
Tippecanoe Valley 63, Triton 46
South Bend Washington 66, South Bend St. Joseph 59
Wabash 60, Whitko 20
MICHIGAN BOYS SCORES
Brandywine 45, Benton Harbor 42
Eau Claire 65, Countryside Academy 52
Watervliet 31, Bridgman 28
Waldron 51, Burr Oak 46
Allegan 51, Coloma 43
Colon 60, Climax-Scotts 45
Kalamazoo Christian 53, Falcons 43
Berrien Springs 53, Dowagiac Union 42
Mattawan 56, Lakeshore 33
Vicksburg 54, Sturgis 32
St. Joseph 75, Portage Northern 54
Three Rivers 68, Paw Paw 57
MICHIGAN GIRLS SCORES
Brandywine 63, Benton Harbor 28
Watervliet 43, Bridgman 26
Cassopolis at White Pigeon
Colon 55, Climax-Scotts 20
Kalamazoo Christian 55, Constantine 11
Dowagiac 35, Berrien Springs 30
Mendon 36, Marcellus 24
Vicksburg 60, Sturgis 20
Buchanan 51, St. Joseph 26
Paw Paw 64, Three Rivers 46
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.