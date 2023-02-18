Pet Vet: Cancer in Pets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When it comes to illness in pets, one of the biggest concerns can be cancer. And it can strike without much notice.

Fortunately, advances in cancer care for people are also helping pets. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 Saturday Morning to share information about cancer, as well as treatments that can help your pet.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

