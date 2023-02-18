MSP searching for stolen U-Haul from Saint Joseph Co.

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police logo.(MSP/WLUC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are looking for a stolen U-Haul that was taken from the 14000 block of M60 in Fabius Township, St. Joseph County.

Police say the theft took place during the morning of February 7th, and was last seen on surveillance cameras heading west on M60.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Aleeyah Cockburn, contact the Elkhart County...
Missing Middlebury 12-year-old found safe
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
The Mishawaka location of Tuesday Morning is set to close.
Mishawaka’s Tuesday Morning set to close
The Carroll County prosecutor in the Delphi murders is seeking a protective order for newly...
Prosecutor in Delphi murders seeks protective order for newly discovered material
Police investigating after former Lakeshore teacher accused of sexual assault by student