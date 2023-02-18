MSP searching for stolen U-Haul from Saint Joseph Co.

MARSHALL, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are looking for a stolen U-Haul that was taken from the 14000 block of M60 in Fabius Township, St. Joseph County.

Police say the theft took place during the morning of February 7th, and was last seen on surveillance cameras heading west on M60.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

