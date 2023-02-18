Michigan City man charged with attempted murder after SWAT standoff

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a SWAT standoff early Friday morning.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Mohamed, 46, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, one county of criminal recklessness, and one count of pointing a firearm.

Court documents reveal that police responded to the 1500 block of Barker Avenue around 5:25 a.m. on a caller request for help. Three officers then proceeded to initiate a welfare check at the residence by knocking on the door of the residence. The officers heard movement behind the door, followed by a voice asking for help.

Police then entered the residence and followed the sound of the voice to a rear bedroom.

As they approached the doorway, Mohamed opened fire from a “hidden position,” narrowly missing the officers. The officers took cover and radioed for additional assistance, at which point SWAT and a crisis negotiator arrived. Mohamed was then taken into custody.

No shots were made during this altercation by any of the officers.

Mohamed’s cash bond was set at $100,000.

