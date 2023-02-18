Guard arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into prison, authorities say

Authorities say Nyeisha Davis, a former prison guard, has been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into a correctional facility. (Source: WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A prison guard previously working at a Louisiana corrections facility has been arrested on drug charges.

Louisiana authorities said 23-year-old Nyeisha Davis was taken into custody after she was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Davis was arrested with the assistance of narcotic agents and the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Authorities said the 23-year-old was caught with drugs during a routine scan at the prison.

According to officials, Davis was on probationary employment at the time of the incident and is no longer an employee at the prison. She was hired in September 2022.

Davis has been booked into the Iberville Parish Jail. Authorities said she is facing charges that include the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Aleeyah Cockburn, contact the Elkhart County...
Missing Middlebury 12-year-old found safe
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
The Mishawaka location of Tuesday Morning is set to close.
Mishawaka’s Tuesday Morning set to close
The Carroll County prosecutor in the Delphi murders is seeking a protective order for newly...
Prosecutor in Delphi murders seeks protective order for newly discovered material
Police investigating after former Lakeshore teacher accused of sexual assault by student

Latest News

Elkhart County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Aleeyah Cockburn was found safe and returned...
‘We are whole again;’ Family speaks after Middlebury girl is found safe
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Inaugural Michigan Black Summit takes place
Inaugural Michigan Black Summit takes place
Erskine Park Golf Course opened in 1925 and is looking for new employees to keep its traditions...
Erskine Park Golf Course holds annual job fair
a
Erskine Golf Course Job Fair