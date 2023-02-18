First Alert Forecast: Spring teaser Sunday with 50s returning

Wind gusts tonight through Sunday will range from 20-30 mph out of the southwest. We also have our eyes on a midweek “super soaker” rain event.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 35F. Wind SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Few morning clouds will give way to sunshine for the remainder of the day. High 52F. Low 32F. Wind SW at 15 to 25 mph.

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 43F. Low 34F. Wind WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be above average for the first half of the week before dropping back down to the 30s late in the week. A strong low-pressure system is forecasted to move across the country, bringing heavy snow to the northwest and heavy rain to the south. The best chance of rain in our area will be on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Aleeyah Cockburn, contact the Elkhart County...
Missing Middlebury 12-year-old found safe
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
The Mishawaka location of Tuesday Morning is set to close.
Mishawaka’s Tuesday Morning set to close
The Carroll County prosecutor in the Delphi murders is seeking a protective order for newly...
Prosecutor in Delphi murders seeks protective order for newly discovered material
Police investigating after former Lakeshore teacher accused of sexual assault by student

Latest News

Elkhart County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Aleeyah Cockburn was found safe and returned...
‘We are whole again;’ Family speaks after Middlebury girl is found safe
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Inaugural Michigan Black Summit takes place
Inaugural Michigan Black Summit takes place
Erskine Park Golf Course opened in 1925 and is looking for new employees to keep its traditions...
Erskine Park Golf Course holds annual job fair
a
Erskine Golf Course Job Fair