First Alert Forecast: Spring teaser Sunday with 50s returning
Wind gusts tonight through Sunday will range from 20-30 mph out of the southwest. We also have our eyes on a midweek “super soaker” rain event.
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 35F. Wind SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
SUNDAY: Few morning clouds will give way to sunshine for the remainder of the day. High 52F. Low 32F. Wind SW at 15 to 25 mph.
PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 43F. Low 34F. Wind WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be above average for the first half of the week before dropping back down to the 30s late in the week. A strong low-pressure system is forecasted to move across the country, bringing heavy snow to the northwest and heavy rain to the south. The best chance of rain in our area will be on Wednesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.