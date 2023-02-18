First Alert Forecast: Spring teaser Sunday with 50s returning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU)

And just like that... the end of February is near!



👉 #FirstAlert 10 Day goes through the end of February.



👉 Watching a messy midweek system next week. Likely a "super soaker" event with rainfall amounts around 1.00". #INwx #MIwx pic.twitter.com/gLn1URa6KT — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) February 18, 2023

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 35F. Wind SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Few morning clouds will give way to sunshine for the remainder of the day. High 52F. Low 32F. Wind SW at 15 to 25 mph.

PRESIDENTS’ DAY : Partly cloudy and cooler. High 43F. Low 34F. Wind WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be above average for the first half of the week before dropping back down to the 30s late in the week. A strong low-pressure system is forecasted to move across the country, bringing heavy snow to the northwest and heavy rain to the south. The best chance of rain in our area will be on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.